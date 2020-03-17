Morgan Stanley Sticks to Their Hold Rating for O’Reilly Auto (ORLY)

In a report released today, Simeon Gutman from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on O’Reilly Auto (ORLY), with a price target of $400.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $299.65, close to its 52-week low of $298.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Gutman is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -1.7% and a 43.5% success rate. Gutman covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, National Vision Holdings, and Floor & Decor Holdings.

O’Reilly Auto has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $423.50.

The company has a one-year high of $454.31 and a one-year low of $298.53. Currently, O’Reilly Auto has an average volume of 794.3K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 57 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ORLY in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Larry Lee Ellis, the SVP OF DISTRIBUTION of ORLY sold 1,050 shares for a total of $413,217.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers.