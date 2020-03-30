Morgan Stanley Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Nutrien (NTR)

In a report released today, Vincent Andrews from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Nutrien (NTR), with a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $32.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Andrews is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -2.9% and a 61.1% success rate. Andrews covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Air Products and Chemicals, Sherwin-Williams Company, and Archer Daniels Midland.

Nutrien has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $49.79.

Based on Nutrien’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.54 billion and GAAP net loss of $48 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.88 billion and had a net profit of $3.2 billion.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which produces and distributes potash, nitrogen and phosphate products for agricultural, industrial and feed manufacturers. The company was founded on June 2, 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

