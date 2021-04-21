Morgan Stanley Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Northern (NTRS)

Morgan Stanley analyst Betsy Graseck maintained a Hold rating on Northern (NTRS) today and set a price target of $126.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $107.34, close to its 52-week high of $110.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Graseck is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.2% and a 53.8% success rate. Graseck covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Capital One Financial, and JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Northern is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $114.36, a 7.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 7, UBS also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $106.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $110.40 and a one-year low of $67.43. Currently, Northern has an average volume of 1.01M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 114 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of NTRS in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management. The Corporate & Institutional Services Segment offers asset servicing, brokerage, banking and related services to corporate and public retirement funds, foundations, endowments, fund managers, insurance companies, and sovereign wealth funds. The Wealth Management Segment includes trust, investment management, custody, and philanthropic services, financial consulting; guardianship and estate administration, family business consulting; family financial education, brokerage services and private and business banking. Northern Trust was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.