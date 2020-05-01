Morgan Stanley Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Moody’s (MCO)

Morgan Stanley analyst Toni Kaplan maintained a Hold rating on Moody’s (MCO) today and set a price target of $228.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $241.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaplan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.9% and a 42.9% success rate. Kaplan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Servicemaster Global Holdings, Nielsen Holdings, and ARAMARK Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Moody’s is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $258.44, which is a 1.4% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $215.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Moody’s’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.23 billion and net profit of $359 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.06 billion and had a net profit of $251 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 66 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MCO in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs. The MA segment develops products and services, which support financial analysis and risk management activities of institutional participants in global financial markets. The company was founded by John Moody in 1900 and is headquartered in New York, NY.