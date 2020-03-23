Morgan Stanley Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Molson Coors (TAP)

In a report released today, Dara Mohsenian from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Molson Coors (TAP), with a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $36.93, close to its 52-week low of $35.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Mohsenian is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.6% and a 52.9% success rate. Mohsenian covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Mondelez International, and Edgewell Personal Care.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Molson Coors with a $51.10 average price target, which is a 39.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 20, Jefferies also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $40.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $64.32 and a one-year low of $35.61. Currently, Molson Coors has an average volume of 2.12M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 64 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Co. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of beer. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Europe, International, and Corporate. The United States segment consists of production, marketing and sales of its brands, and other owned and licensed brands in the United States.