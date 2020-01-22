Morgan Stanley Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Kroger Company (KR)

Morgan Stanley analyst Simeon Gutman maintained a Hold rating on Kroger Company (KR) today and set a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $28.58, close to its 52-week high of $29.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Gutman is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.2% and a 50.7% success rate. Gutman covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Lumber Liquidators.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Kroger Company with a $27.67 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $29.97 and a one-year low of $20.70. Currently, Kroger Company has an average volume of 6.48M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 122 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of KR in relation to earlier this year. Earlier this month, Mark Tuffin, the SVP of KR sold 2,600 shares for a total of $73,918.

The Kroger Co. engages in the operation of retail food and drug stores, multi-department stores, jewellery stores, and convenience stores. It also manufactures and processes some of the food for sale in its supermarkets. The combination food and drug Stores are the primary food store format.