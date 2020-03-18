Morgan Stanley Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Kla-Tencor (KLAC)

Morgan Stanley analyst Joseph Moore maintained a Hold rating on Kla-Tencor (KLAC) today and set a price target of $148.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $149.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Moore is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.1% and a 46.2% success rate. Moore covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Materials, Texas Instruments, and Western Digital.

Kla-Tencor has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $185.75.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $184.50 and a one-year low of $101.34. Currently, Kla-Tencor has an average volume of 1.58M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 93 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of KLAC in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors.