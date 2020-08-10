Morgan Stanley Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Kaleido Biosciences (KLDO)

In a report released today, Matthew Harrison from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Kaleido Biosciences (KLDO), with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Harrison is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.8% and a 62.3% success rate. Harrison covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kaleido Biosciences is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $12.33.

The company has a one-year high of $10.00 and a one-year low of $2.82. Currently, Kaleido Biosciences has an average volume of 165.9K.

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. is a healthcare company, which focuses on leveraging the potential of the microbiome organ to treat disease and improve human health. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn and Noubar B. Afeyan in 2015 and is headquartered in Lexington, MA.