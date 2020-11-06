Morgan Stanley Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Ironwood Pharma (IRWD)

In a report released today, David Lebovitz from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Ironwood Pharma (IRWD), with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $10.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Lebovitz is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.2% and a 62.3% success rate. Lebovitz covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Syndax Pharmaceuticals, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Ironwood Pharma with a $11.75 average price target, which is an 11.2% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $14.10 and a one-year low of $7.99. Currently, Ironwood Pharma has an average volume of 1.89M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a commercial biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, commercialization, and development of medicines. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation. The company was founded by Peter M. Hecht, Eric F. Summers, G. Todd Milne, Brian M. Cali, Joseph C. Cook Jr., and Gina Bornino Miller on January 5, 1998 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Read More on IRWD: