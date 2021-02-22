Morgan Stanley Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Invitae (NVTA)

In a report released today, Tejas Savant from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Invitae (NVTA), with a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $48.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Savant is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 23.7% and a 68.4% success rate. Savant covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings, Pacific Biosciences, and NanoString Tech.

Invitae has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $56.00, representing a 13.9% upside. In a report issued on February 17, Oppenheimer also assigned a Hold rating to the stock.

Based on Invitae’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $100 million and GAAP net loss of $241 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $66.29 million and had a GAAP net loss of $76.91 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 85 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Last month, Robert Nussbaum, the CMO of NVTA bought 10,101 shares for a total of $100,000.

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.