Morgan Stanley Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Hub Group (HUBG)

Morgan Stanley analyst Ravi Shanker maintained a Hold rating on Hub Group (HUBG) today and set a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $46.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Shanker is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.8% and a 62.9% success rate. Shanker covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Expeditors International, Echo Global Logistics, and Knight Transportation.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Hub Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $53.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Hub Group’s market cap is currently $1.6B and has a P/E ratio of 14.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.26.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Hub Group, Inc. is a transportation management company, which engaegs in the provision of intermodal, truck brokerage, and logistics services. It operates through the Hub and Mode segments. The Hub segment offers comprehensive intermodal, truck brokerage, and logistics services. The Mode segment markets and operates its freight transportation services, consisting of intermodal, truck brokerage, and logistics. The company was founded by Phillip C. Yeager in 1971 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.