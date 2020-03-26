Morgan Stanley Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Healthcare (HTA)

Morgan Stanley analyst Vikram Malhorta maintained a Hold rating on Healthcare (HTA) today and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Malhorta is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -9.5% and a 40.0% success rate. Malhorta covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Eastgroup Properties, Healthcare Realty, and Physicians Realty.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Healthcare is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $34.20, representing a 47.7% upside. In a report issued on March 16, BTIG also downgraded the stock to Hold.

The company has a one-year high of $34.22 and a one-year low of $20.61. Currently, Healthcare has an average volume of 1.75M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 18 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.