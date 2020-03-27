Morgan Stanley Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Hannon Armstrong (HASI)

In a report released today, Stephen Byrd from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Hannon Armstrong (HASI), with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Byrd is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.7% and a 53.0% success rate. Byrd covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Algonquin Power & Utilities, Public Service Enterprise, and American Electric Power.

Hannon Armstrong has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $34.80.

Hannon Armstrong’s market cap is currently $1.38B and has a P/E ratio of 16.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.44.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 50 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of HASI in relation to earlier this year.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets. The company was founded on November 7, 2012 and is headquartered in Annapolis, MD.