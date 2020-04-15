Morgan Stanley Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Edison International (EIX)

Morgan Stanley analyst Stephen Byrd maintained a Hold rating on Edison International (EIX) today and set a price target of $74.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $58.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Byrd is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.8% and a 51.7% success rate. Byrd covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Algonquin Power & Utilities, Public Service Enterprise, and American Electric Power.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Edison International is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $73.33.

Based on Edison International’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.97 billion and net profit of $173 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.01 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $1.4 billion.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.