Morgan Stanley Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Ecolab (ECL)

Morgan Stanley analyst Vincent Andrews maintained a Hold rating on Ecolab (ECL) today and set a price target of $170.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $158.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Andrews is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -2.9% and a 61.1% success rate. Andrews covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Air Products and Chemicals, Archer Daniels Midland, and Axalta Coating Systems.

Ecolab has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $181.80, representing a 13.6% upside. In a report issued on March 20, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $170.00 price target.

Based on Ecolab’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.82 billion and net profit of $430 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.76 billion and had a net profit of $395 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 119 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ECL in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Jill Wyant, the EVP & Pres – Global Regions of ECL sold 101,891 shares for a total of $20,555,097.

Ecolab, Inc. engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional and Global Energy. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, life sciences and textile care operating segments. It offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions, primarily to large industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical and commercial laundry industries. The Global Institutional segment consists of the institutional, specialty and healthcare operating segments. It provides specialized cleaning and sanitizing products to the foodservice, hospitality, lodging, healthcare, government, education and retail industries. The Global Energy segment serves the process chemicals and water treatment needs of the global petroleum and petrochemical industries in both upstream and downstream applications. The company was founded by Merritt J. Osborn in 1923 and is headquartered in St. Paul, MN.