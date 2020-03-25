Morgan Stanley Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Dunkin’ Brands (DNKN)

Morgan Stanley analyst John Glass maintained a Hold rating on Dunkin’ Brands (DNKN) today and set a price target of $49.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $54.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Glass is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 58.5% success rate. Glass covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Cheesecake Factory, and BJ’s Restaurants.

Dunkin’ Brands has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $74.60.

Dunkin’ Brands’ market cap is currently $4.26B and has a P/E ratio of 14.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -1.20.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 27 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of DNKN in relation to earlier this year. Last month, John Clare, the CIO and Chief Strategy Officer of DNKN sold 17,694 shares for a total of $1,347,752.

Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. operates as a franchisor of quick service restaurants, which engages in the service of hot and cold coffee, baked goods, and ice cream. It operates through the following segments: Dunkin’ U.S., Dunkin’ International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.