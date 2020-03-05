Morgan Stanley Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Comerica (CMA)

Morgan Stanley analyst Ken Zerbe maintained a Hold rating on Comerica (CMA) today and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $50.39, close to its 52-week low of $48.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Zerbe is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.8% and a 46.0% success rate. Zerbe covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, People’s United Financial, and Valley National Bancorp.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Comerica with a $70.40 average price target.

Based on Comerica’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $906 million and net profit of $267 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $954 million and had a net profit of $308 million.

Comerica, Inc. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other.