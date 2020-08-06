Morgan Stanley Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Bright Horizons (BFAM)

In a report released today, Toni Kaplan from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Bright Horizons (BFAM), with a price target of $115.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $123.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaplan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.8% and a 44.1% success rate. Kaplan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Servicemaster Global Holdings, Advanced Disposal Services, and Nielsen Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Bright Horizons with a $128.17 average price target.

Based on Bright Horizons’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $506 million and net profit of $30.73 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $502 million and had a net profit of $42.04 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 59 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education. The Back-Up Care Services segment deals with center-based back-up child care, and in-home child and adult/elder dependent care. The Educational Advisory Services segment comprises of tuition reimbursement program management and related educational advising, and college advisory services. The company was founded by Roger H. Brown and Linda A. Mason in 1986 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.