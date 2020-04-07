Morgan Stanley Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Bank OZK (OZK)

Morgan Stanley analyst Ken Zerbe maintained a Hold rating on Bank OZK (OZK) today and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.37, close to its 52-week low of $14.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Zerbe is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -7.4% and a 46.7% success rate. Zerbe covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, People’s United Financial, and Valley National Bancorp.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bank OZK is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $25.42, implying a 55.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $19.00 price target.

Bank OZK’s market cap is currently $2.12B and has a P/E ratio of 4.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.58.

Bank OZK engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including various types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans. The company was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Little Rock, AR.