Morgan Stanley Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Avangrid (AGR)

Morgan Stanley analyst David Arcaro maintained a Hold rating on Avangrid (AGR) today and set a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $54.39, close to its 52-week high of $57.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Arcaro is ranked #4926 out of 7009 analysts.

Avangrid has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $52.75.

Avangrid’s market cap is currently $17.02B and has a P/E ratio of 24.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.44.

Avangrid, Inc. is a diversified energy and utility company. It operates regulated utilities and electricity generation assets through two primary lines of business: Avangrid Networks and Avangrid Renewables. The Avangrid Networks includes eight electric and natural gas utilities. The Avangrid Renewables provides electricity through wind power, across the United States. The company was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Orange, CT.