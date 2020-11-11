Morgan Stanley Sticks to Their Hold Rating for ArcBest (ARCB)

Morgan Stanley analyst Ravi Shanker maintained a Hold rating on ArcBest (ARCB) today and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $36.30, close to its 52-week high of $37.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Shanker is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.3% and a 54.1% success rate. Shanker covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Allegiant Travel Company, United Airlines Holdings, and Expeditors International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ArcBest is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $40.60.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

ArcBest’s market cap is currently $947.1M and has a P/E ratio of 22.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.37.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 36 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ARCB in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

ArcBest Corp. is a holding company which engages in the provision of freight transportation services and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services. The ArcBest segment refers to the operations of the company’s expedite, truckload, and truckload-dedicated businesses as well as its premium logistics services; international freight transportation with air, ocean, and ground service offerings. The FleetNet segment covers the operations of FleetNet America, Inc., and certain other subsidiaries that provide roadside assistance and maintenance management services for commercial vehicles through a network of third-party service providers. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Fort Smith, AR.