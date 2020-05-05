Morgan Stanley Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Varonis Systems (VRNS)

In a report released today, Melissa Franchi from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Varonis Systems (VRNS), with a price target of $77.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $71.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Franchi is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.7% and a 43.5% success rate. Franchi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, CyberArk Software, and Tenable Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Varonis Systems is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $82.10, representing a 14.4% upside. In a report released today, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $93.24 and a one-year low of $48.96. Currently, Varonis Systems has an average volume of 378.8K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 43 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc. engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns. The company was founded by Yaki Faitelson and Ohad Korkus on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

