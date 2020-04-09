Morgan Stanley Sticks to Their Buy Rating for United States Cellular (USM)

In a report released today, Simon Flannery from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on United States Cellular (USM), with a price target of $57.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $29.86.

United States Cellular has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $48.00, a 55.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 25, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

United States Cellular’s market cap is currently $2.63B and has a P/E ratio of 20.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.46.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 29 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of USM in relation to earlier this year.

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.