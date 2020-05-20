Morgan Stanley Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Quest Diagnostics (DGX)

In a report released today, Ricky Goldwasser from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Quest Diagnostics (DGX), with a price target of $146.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $115.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldwasser is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.0% and a 63.5% success rate. Goldwasser covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Molina Healthcare, 1Life Healthcare, and IQVIA Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Quest Diagnostics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $113.43, implying a 0.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 13, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $125.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Quest Diagnostics’ market cap is currently $14.74B and has a P/E ratio of 18.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -6.70.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc. engages in the provision fo diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers. The All Other segment consists of risk assessment services, healthcare information technology, diagnostic products, and clinical trials testing businesses. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Secaucus, NJ.

Read More on DGX: