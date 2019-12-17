Morgan Stanley Sticks to Their Buy Rating for NextCure (NXTC)

In a report released today, Jeffrey Hung from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on NextCure (NXTC), with a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $51.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Hung is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 19.1% and a 63.3% success rate. Hung covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Voyager Therapeutics, and Acceleron Pharma.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for NextCure with a $68.75 average price target, a 32.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 5, Needham also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $72.00 price target.

Based on NextCure’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $8.43 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $5.23 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 13 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of NXTC in relation to earlier this year.

NextCure, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing novel, first-in-class immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. Its novel FIND-IO discovery technology identifies targets based on immunomodulatory function and on which the company is building a proprietary pipeline of immunomedicines. The company was founded by Michael S. Richman and Lieping Chen in September 2015 and is headquartered in Beltsville, MD.