Morgan Stanley Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Neurocrine (NBIX)

Morgan Stanley analyst Jeffrey Hung maintained a Buy rating on Neurocrine (NBIX) today and set a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $110.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Hung is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.3% and a 59.1% success rate. Hung covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Voyager Therapeutics, Aprea Therapeutics, and Acceleron Pharma.

Neurocrine has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $117.64, implying a 12.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 28, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $130.00 price target.

Neurocrine’s market cap is currently $9.6B and has a P/E ratio of 292.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 14.48.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. operates as a product based bio-pharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company product includes INGREZZA. Neurocrine Biosciences was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale on January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.