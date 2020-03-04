Morgan Stanley Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Ingersoll Rand (IR)

Morgan Stanley analyst Joshua Pokrzywinski maintained a Buy rating on Ingersoll Rand (IR) today and set a price target of $39.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $31.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Pokrzywinski is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.9% and a 41.1% success rate. Pokrzywinski covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Drainage Systems, Emerson Electric Company, and Honeywell International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ingersoll Rand is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $38.40.

The company has a one-year high of $38.96 and a one-year low of $25.54. Currently, Ingersoll Rand has an average volume of 1.32M.

