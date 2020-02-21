Morgan Stanley Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Home Depot (HD)

In a report released today, Simeon Gutman from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Home Depot (HD), with a price target of $260.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $245.72, close to its 52-week high of $247.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Gutman is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.5% and a 55.1% success rate. Gutman covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, National Vision Holdings, and Floor & Decor Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Home Depot with a $242.86 average price target, implying a -1.5% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 14, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $265.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Home Depot’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending October 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $27.22 billion and net profit of $2.77 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $26.49 billion and had a net profit of $2.34 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 78 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.