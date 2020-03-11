Morgan Stanley Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Group 1 Automotive (GPI)

In a report released today, Armintas Sinkevicius from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Group 1 Automotive (GPI), with a price target of $119.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $65.83, close to its 52-week low of $59.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Sinkevicius ‘ ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -6.4% and a 36.1% success rate. Sinkevicius covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Penske Automotive Group, Sonic Automotive, and Lithia Motors.

Group 1 Automotive has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $107.67, implying a 50.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 5, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $120.00 price target.

Based on Group 1 Automotive’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $46.3 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $29.61 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 55 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of GPI in relation to earlier this year.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. engages in the automotive retailing industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.