Morgan Stanley Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Deere (DE)

Morgan Stanley analyst Dara Mohsenian reiterated a Buy rating on Deere (DE) on February 21 and set a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $175.67, close to its 52-week high of $181.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Mohsenian is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.9% and a 68.9% success rate. Mohsenian covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Mondelez International, and Edgewell Personal Care.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Deere with a $168.77 average price target, a -2.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 21, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $185.00 price target.

Based on Deere’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $7.63 billion and net profit of $517 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $498 million.

Deere & Co. engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services.