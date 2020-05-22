Morgan Stanley Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Coupa Software (COUP)

In a report released today, Stan Zlotsky from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Coupa Software (COUP), with a price target of $229.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $219.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Zlotsky is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.5% and a 70.9% success rate. Zlotsky covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as LiveRamp Holdings, PROS Holdings, and Veeva Systems.

Coupa Software has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $152.06, implying a -29.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 20, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $200.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $219.44 and a one-year low of $99.01. Currently, Coupa Software has an average volume of 1.84M.

Coupa Software, Inc. engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.