Morgan Stanley Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Coca-Cola (KO)

In a report released today, Dara Mohsenian from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Coca-Cola (KO), with a price target of $61.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $56.76, close to its 52-week high of $57.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Mohsenian is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.0% and a 69.3% success rate. Mohsenian covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Mondelez International, and Constellation Brands.

Coca-Cola has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $61.17, a 7.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 9, Credit Suisse also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $64.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Coca-Cola’s market cap is currently $244B and has a P/E ratio of 31.68. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 13.04.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 65 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.