Morgan Stanley Sticks to Its Sell Rating for Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR)

Morgan Stanley analyst Thomas Allen maintained a Sell rating on Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR) today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $7.26, close to its 52-week low of $6.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Allen is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.9% and a 51.7% success rate. Allen covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Marriott International, and Norwegian Cruise Line.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.67.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ market cap is currently $828.2M and has a P/E ratio of 337.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.46.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 10 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of XHR in relation to earlier this year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the investment in premium services, lifestyle, and urban upscale hotels. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

