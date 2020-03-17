Morgan Stanley Sticks to Its Sell Rating for Wayfair (W)

In a report released today, Simeon Gutman from Morgan Stanley maintained a Sell rating on Wayfair (W), with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $30.26, close to its 52-week low of $24.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Gutman is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -1.7% and a 43.5% success rate. Gutman covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, National Vision Holdings, and Floor & Decor Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Wayfair with a $81.00 average price target, which is a 156.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 2, CFRA also downgraded the stock to Sell with a $55.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $173.72 and a one-year low of $24.82. Currently, Wayfair has an average volume of 2.5M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 140 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of W in relation to earlier this year.

Wayfair, Inc. engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments.