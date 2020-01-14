Morgan Stanley Sticks to Its Sell Rating for Spire (SR)

Morgan Stanley analyst Stephen Byrd maintained a Sell rating on Spire (SR) today and set a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $81.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Byrd is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 52.3% success rate. Byrd covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as American Electric Power, South Jersey Industries, and Pinnacle West Capital.

Spire has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $80.00, a -2.5% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 7, Guggenheim also downgraded the stock to Sell.

The company has a one-year high of $88.00 and a one-year low of $73.81. Currently, Spire has an average volume of 236.1K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 32 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SR in relation to earlier this year.

Spire Inc. operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.