Morgan Stanley Sticks to Its Sell Rating for Consolidated Edison (ED)

In a report released today, Stephen Byrd from Morgan Stanley maintained a Sell rating on Consolidated Edison (ED), with a price target of $91.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $91.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Byrd is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 49.5% success rate. Byrd covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as American Electric Power, South Jersey Industries, and Pinnacle West Capital.

Consolidated Edison has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $91.00, which is a -0.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 7, Guggenheim also downgraded the stock to Sell.

Consolidated Edison’s market cap is currently $30.19B and has a P/E ratio of 21.41. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.68.

Consolidated Edison, Inc. operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Co. of New York, Inc.; Orange & Rockland Utilities, Inc; Competitive Energy Businesses; and Other.