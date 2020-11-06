Morgan Stanley Sticks to Its Sell Rating for Appian (APPN)

Morgan Stanley analyst Sanjit Singh maintained a Sell rating on Appian (APPN) today and set a price target of $41.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $87.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.1% and a 49.2% success rate. Singh covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Citrix Systems, Nice-Systems, and SolarWinds.

Appian has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $64.17.

The company has a one-year high of $84.81 and a one-year low of $29.07. Currently, Appian has an average volume of 622.4K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 68 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of APPN in relation to earlier this year.

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, V A.