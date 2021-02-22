Morgan Stanley Sticks to Its Hold Rating for ViacomCBS (VIAC)

Morgan Stanley analyst Benjamin Swinburne maintained a Hold rating on ViacomCBS (VIAC) today and set a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $66.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Swinburne is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.8% and a 63.0% success rate. Swinburne covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Madison Square Garden Entertainment, Interpublic Group of Companies, and Madison Square Garden Sports.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for ViacomCBS with a $43.46 average price target.

ViacomCBS’s market cap is currently $38.7B and has a P/E ratio of 28.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -7.28.

ViacomCBS, Inc. operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN. The Cable Networks includes Showtime Networks, CBS Sports Network, and Smithsonian Networks. The Publishing segment manages the Simon & Schuster’s consumer book publishing business with imprints such as Simon & Schuster, Pocket Books, Scribner, and Atria Books. The Local Media segment handles the CBS Television Stations, and CBS Local Digital Media, with revenues generated primarily from advertising sales and retransmission fees. The company was founded by Sumner Murray Redstone in 1986 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

