Morgan Stanley Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Ulta Beauty (ULTA)

Morgan Stanley analyst Simeon Gutman maintained a Hold rating on Ulta Beauty (ULTA) today and set a price target of $250.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $161.54, close to its 52-week low of $160.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Gutman is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -1.7% and a 43.5% success rate. Gutman covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, National Vision Holdings, and Floor & Decor Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ulta Beauty is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $253.57, a 38.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 6, Nomura also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $230.00 price target.

Ulta Beauty’s market cap is currently $9.23B and has a P/E ratio of 13.29. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 55 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ULTA in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in December 2019, Jeffrey Childs, the CHRO of ULTA sold 3,031 shares for a total of $764,388.

Ulta Beauty, Inc. is a beauty retailer of cosmetics, fragrance, skin care products, hair care products, and salon services. It provides unmatched product breadth, value and convenience in a distinctive specialty retail environment. The company was founded in January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.