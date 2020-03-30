Morgan Stanley Sticks to Its Hold Rating for trivago (TRVG)

Morgan Stanley analyst Brian Nowak maintained a Hold rating on trivago (TRVG) today and set a price target of $1.80. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.42, close to its 52-week low of $1.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Nowak is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.9% and a 61.3% success rate. Nowak covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jumia Technologies AG, Activision Blizzard, and Uber Technologies.

trivago has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $2.55, implying a 68.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 19, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $2.50 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $5.39 and a one-year low of $1.34. Currently, trivago has an average volume of 340.4K.

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay. The Developed Europe segment includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Rest of the World segment represents all other countries such as Australia, Japan, India, New Zealand, Russia, and Turkey. The company was founded by Rolf Schrömgens, Peter Vinnemeier and Stephan Stubner in 2005 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.