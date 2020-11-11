Morgan Stanley Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Pulmonx (LUNG)

Morgan Stanley analyst David Lewis maintained a Hold rating on Pulmonx (LUNG) today and set a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $45.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Lewis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.2% and a 71.9% success rate. Lewis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Baxter International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Pulmonx with a $48.20 average price target.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 7 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of LUNG in relation to earlier this year.

Pulmonx Corp is a commercial-stage medical technology company. It provides a minimally invasive treatment for patients with severe emphysema, a form of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). the company’s solutions comprised of the Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, the Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System and the StratX Lung Analysis Platform. It generates revenue through the sale of products to distributors and hospitals in the U.S. and international markets.