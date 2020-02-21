Morgan Stanley Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Lamar Advertising (LAMR)

In a report released today, Benjamin Swinburne from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Lamar Advertising (LAMR), with a price target of $94.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $96.03, close to its 52-week high of $96.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Swinburne is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.8% and a 65.6% success rate. Swinburne covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Liberty Media Liberty Formula One, Interpublic Group of Companies, and Liberty Sirius XM Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Lamar Advertising with a $92.67 average price target, implying a -3.4% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 13, Imperial Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $91.00 price target.

Based on Lamar Advertising’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $103 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $95.69 million.

Lamar Advertising Co. engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.