Morgan Stanley Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Kroger Company (KR)

In a report released today, Simeon Gutman from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Kroger Company (KR), with a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $31.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Gutman is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -1.7% and a 43.5% success rate. Gutman covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, National Vision Holdings, and Floor & Decor Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Kroger Company with a $33.50 average price target, implying a 14.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 6, Credit Suisse also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $33.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $33.70 and a one-year low of $20.70. Currently, Kroger Company has an average volume of 7.64M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 183 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of KR in relation to earlier this year. Earlier this month, Timothy Massa, the SVP of KR sold 8,000 shares for a total of $250,960.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

The Kroger Co. engages in the operation of retail food and drug stores, multi-department stores, jewellery stores, and convenience stores. It also manufactures and processes some of the food for sale in its supermarkets. The combination food and drug Stores are the primary food store format.