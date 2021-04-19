Morgan Stanley Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Kodiak Sciences (KOD)

Howard Kim- April 19, 2021, 12:26 PM EDT

Morgan Stanley analyst Matthew Harrison maintained a Hold rating on Kodiak Sciences (KOD) today and set a price target of $119.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $112.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Harrison is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.8% and a 58.6% success rate. Harrison covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Freeline Therapeutics Holdings, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kodiak Sciences is a Hold with an average price target of $127.40.

Kodiak Sciences’ market cap is currently $5.88B and has a P/E ratio of -39.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 6.83.

Kodiak Sciences, Inc. is a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline include KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD. The company was founded by Stephen A. Charles and Victor Perlroth in 2009 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

