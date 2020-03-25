Morgan Stanley Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Jack In The Box (JACK)

In a report released today, John Glass from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Jack In The Box (JACK), with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $38.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Glass is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 58.5% success rate. Glass covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Cheesecake Factory, and BJ’s Restaurants.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Jack In The Box is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $73.44, implying a 126.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 23, Merrill Lynch also downgraded the stock to Hold.

Jack In The Box’s market cap is currently $731.9M and has a P/E ratio of 9.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -0.67.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 148 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Last month, Phillip Rudolph, the EVP, CHF LGL of JACK sold 21,702 shares for a total of $1,886,121.

Jack in the Box, Inc. engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu. The company was founded by Robert Oscar Peterson in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.