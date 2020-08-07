Morgan Stanley Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Insulet (PODD)

In a report released today, David Lewis from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Insulet (PODD), with a price target of $232.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $228.65, close to its 52-week high of $228.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Lewis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.8% and a 68.7% success rate. Lewis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Baxter International, and Edwards Lifesciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Insulet is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $235.75, an 8.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $210.00 price target.

Insulet’s market cap is currently $14.43B and has a P/E ratio of 2691.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2013.38.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals. The company was founded by John L. Brooks III and John T. Garibotto in July 2000 and is headquartered in Acton, MA.