Morgan Stanley Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Immunomedics (IMMU)

Morgan Stanley analyst Matthew Harrison maintained a Hold rating on Immunomedics (IMMU) today and set a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $32.57, close to its 52-week high of $33.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Harrison is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.8% and a 60.1% success rate. Harrison covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Zentalis Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Immunomedics with a $38.83 average price target, representing a 20.8% upside. In a report issued on April 23, Goldman Sachs also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $22.00 price target.

Based on Immunomedics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $295K and GAAP net loss of $99.61 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $64.17 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 16 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of IMMU in relation to earlier this year.

Immunomedics, Inc. researching, developing, manufacturing, and marketing biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. The company was founded by David M. Goldenberg in July 1982 and is headquartered in Morris Plains, NJ.

