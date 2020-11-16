Morgan Stanley Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Greensky (GSKY)

In a report released today, Steven Wald from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Greensky (GSKY), with a price target of $4.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.54, close to its 52-week low of $3.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Wald is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 11.1% and a 50.0% success rate. Wald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Automatic Data Processing, Paychex, and WEX.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Greensky with a $4.10 average price target, an 11.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 10, Raymond James also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $9.84 and a one-year low of $3.05. Currently, Greensky has an average volume of 819.6K.

GreenSky, Inc. operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. Its technology platform addresses an opportunity in mobile, online and in-store point of sale finance, driving value for its constituents: merchants, banks and consumers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.