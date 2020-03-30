Morgan Stanley Sticks to Its Hold Rating for GoodYear Tire (GT)

In a report released today, Armintas Sinkevicius from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on GoodYear Tire (GT), with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.00, close to its 52-week low of $4.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Sinkevicius has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -7.2% and a 37.7% success rate. Sinkevicius covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Penske Automotive Group, Group 1 Automotive, and Sonic Automotive.

Currently, the analyst consensus on GoodYear Tire is a Hold with an average price target of $11.25, representing a 79.4% upside. In a report released today, BNP Paribas also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $7.50 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $20.71 and a one-year low of $4.10. Currently, GoodYear Tire has an average volume of 5.68M.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications. The company was founded by Frank A. Seiberling on August 29, 1898 and is headquartered in Akron, OH.