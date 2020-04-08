Morgan Stanley Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Expeditors International (EXPD)

In a report released today, Ravi Shanker from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Expeditors International (EXPD), with a price target of $59.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $71.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Shanker is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.8% and a 62.9% success rate. Shanker covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Echo Global Logistics, Knight Transportation, and Kansas City Southern.

Expeditors International has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $71.25, which is a 0.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 27, Wolfe Research also upgraded the stock to Hold.

Expeditors International’s market cap is currently $11.87B and has a P/E ratio of 20.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.32.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions. The company was founded by John M. Kaiser, Peter Rose, Wang Li Kou, Kevin Walsh, Hank Wong, George Ho, Robert Chiarito, and Glenn Alger in May 1979 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.